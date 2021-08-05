Ad group WPP beats Q2 forecasts as growth returns to 2019 levels

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said underlying net sales jumped 19.3% in the second quarter, beating expectations and taking first-half growth to 11%, ahead of 2019 as clients ramped up spending in the COVID recovery.

The British group on Thursday upgraded its full-year outlook to growth of 9-10%, with a headline operating margin towards the upper end of the 13.5%-14.0% range.

