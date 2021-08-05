Stainless steel maker Outokumpu beats second-quarter forecasts

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Thursday beat second-quarter operating profit expectations but warned deliveries are likely to fall by up to 10% in the third quarter.

It posted an April-June operating profit of 163 million euros ($192.93 million) versus a loss of 16 million a year earlier and topped the 143.4 million expected by seven analysts, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Advertisement

($1 = 0.8449 euros)

Also Read: Finnish insurer Sampo's Q2 profit beats forecasts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)