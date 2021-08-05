Left Menu

Rolls-Royce sticks to 2021 forecasts despite slow travel recovery

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said it was on track to meet its forecasts for 2021, reassuring investors that despite a muted recovery in long-haul travel across the world its cost-cutting and disposal plans were stabilising the business. At the height of the pandemic last year, revenues at Rolls's civil aviation business, its biggest unit, tumbled as airlines stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months for the company before it raised new cash and secured loans.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:56 IST
Rolls-Royce sticks to 2021 forecasts despite slow travel recovery

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said it was on track to meet its forecasts for 2021, reassuring investors that despite a muted recovery in long-haul travel across the world its cost-cutting and disposal plans were stabilising the business.

At the height of the pandemic last year, revenues at Rolls's civil aviation business, its biggest unit, tumbled as airlines stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months for the company before it raised new cash and secured loans. For 2021, Rolls-Royce stuck to guidance for free cash outflow to improve to 2 billion pounds, and for cash flow to turn positive in the second half of this year, but it warned that the slow aviation recovery would affect its 2022 target.

The group had said it could reach free cash flow of 750 million pounds as early as 2022, but it said the pace of the travel recovery meant that this was now likely to happen later. Rolls-Royce has a cost-cutting programme and a 2 billion pound ($2.78 billion) disposal plan to help repair its finances from the drop in flying during the pandemic.

It said it would achieve more than 1 billion pounds of cost savings in 2021, and that the disposals were progressing well. The company said on Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks with a Bain Capital-led consortium on the potential sale of its Spain-based ITP Aero unit, for a reported 1.6 billion euros.

In Rolls's civil aviation business, its biggest unit, large engine flying hours came in at 43% of pre-pandemic levels in the first half, only a slight improvement from the 40% recorded in the first few months of the year. ($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021