Left Menu

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Retailers took a hit as German online fashion company Zalando slid 7.2% after it said it had spent more on marketing to keep its customers shopping. Adidas also fell 3.6% after it raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability but took a hit in China.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:56 IST
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open
Representative Image Image Credit:

European stocks hovered near record levels on Thursday as strong earnings from Novo Nordisk and Siemens helped counter weakness in miners and banking shares that weighed on UK's blue-chip index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% after a three-day run of gains that took it to fresh highs. Danish company Novo Nordisk rose 3.1% after it raised its full-year forecast and posted above-forecast quarterly earnings on strong sales and demand for its new obesity drug.

German industrial firm Siemens climbed 3.9% as it lifted its profit guidance for the third time this year. Retailers took a hit as German online fashion company Zalando slid 7.2% after it said it had spent more on marketing to keep its customers shopping.

Adidas also fell 3.6% after it raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability but took a hit in China. UK's FSTE 100 slipped as Lloyds Banking Group tumbled after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stock to sell while falling metal prices weighed on miners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021