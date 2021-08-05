Left Menu

Flipkart expands warehousing network in Gujarat

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced expansion of its supply chain in Gujarat with the addition of four new facilities to support local sellers and to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:00 IST
The state has emerged as a strong market for e-commerce with lakhs of new customers. Image Credit: ANI
The expansion will enable Flipkart to serve customers from the state and nearby regions in a fast and seamless manner, contributing to economic growth by enabling market access to MSMEs and other local sellers.

The new facilities are located in Ahmedabad and Surat, and are collectively spread across an area of five lakh square feet, helping create more than 5,000 direct and indirect local jobs. This will further help strengthen the support for close to 35,000 local sellers from Gujarat to get national market access while ensuring wider selection and faster deliveries for the customers, said Flipkart.

The company has created over 1.3 lakh direct and indirect local jobs in the state, while bringing market access to under-served communities in Gujarat. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO of Flipkart, said a robust supply chain has a cascading impact on almost all aspects of trade and business.

"With a strengthened supply chain presence in Gujarat, we will be able to further support MSME sellers from Gujarat and thousands of kirana partners from the state while creating thousands of additional local jobs." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

