Left Menu

President holds virtual meeting with Special Envoys on Investment

The Envoys expressed their concern regarding the recent violence, destruction and loss of life in KwaZulu-Natal and in some parts of Gauteng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:59 IST
President holds virtual meeting with Special Envoys on Investment
The Envoys welcomed progress in economic reforms, notably in the energy sector and emphasised the need for speedy implementation of these reforms and other commitments. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday held a virtual engagement with the Presidential Special Envoys on Investment to discuss the economic environment and measures being taken to improve the investment climate in South Africa.

The Envoys expressed their concern regarding the recent violence, destruction and loss of life in KwaZulu-Natal and in some parts of Gauteng.

The Envoys stressed the importance of restoring stability and rebuilding investor confidence following these events.

The investment champions urged that local government capacity be strengthened to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery which is a precondition for investment.

The Envoys welcomed progress in economic reforms, notably in the energy sector and emphasised the need for speedy implementation of these reforms and other commitments.

In the Envoys' assessment, the increased pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is gratifying and, together with the reforms, lays the basis for increased economic growth and job creation.

The discussion also highlighted the opportunities presented by the just energy transition backed by global climate finance commitments as the government prepares for the COP26 climate conference.

The Investment Envoys are:

- Phumzile Langeni

- Jeffrey Radebe

- Derek Hanekom

- Mcebisi Jonas

- Trevor Manuel

- Jacko Maree

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021