NCGG working towards designing customised training modules for neighbouring nations bureaucrats:Govt

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) is working towards designing customised training modules and its implementation taking into account the requirements of the civil servants of the neighbouring countries, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. In the recent past, the NCGG has conducted several capacity building training programmes on public policy and governance for the civil servants of neighbouring countries. Till date, the NCGG has trained about 2,500 international civil servants from various countries such as Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar and several African countries in offline mode, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCGG conducted a series of virtual workshops on good governance practices in a pandemic. As of now, over 47 countries have participated from Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia and Eastern Europe regions. A total of 1250-plus participants have attended these workshops, it said.

In this context, the need to conduct webinars showcasing administrative innovations at the national or state and district level was felt. Consequently, virtual webinar on ''Administrative Innovations- Passport Seva Kendra & e-Office'' is scheduled to be held on August 6, the statement said. The workshop seeks to bring together more than 100 international civil servants of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) countries for knowledge-sharing sessions with the objective of disseminating innovative practices in the field of administration. The NCGG will conduct two more such webinars during the year.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Chairman, Management Committee, National Centre for Good Governance. The lead speakers for the webinar are Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs and Dr Neeta Verma, Director General, NIC, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The NCGG, a partner institution of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), intends to set up an open, inclusive and geographically-balanced forum during the sessions, key resource persons from diverse backgrounds shall be given the floor to discuss and share the work done successfully and how it can be replicated across by tweaking the same according to local needs and environment, it said. Discussions will also contribute to unleashing the potential synergies between different countries and stakeholders according to innovations identified in the sessions, the statement said. Together, the participants within and outside the country will develop knowledge on the discussed themes and further on enhancing the existing structures across the countries as a whole, it said.

