PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:37 IST
Over 2.69 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 2.69 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Over 51.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 7,53,620 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 48,60,15,232 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

