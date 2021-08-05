Left Menu

Equity gauges end higher amid volatility, PSU banks drag

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit taking in the last hour of trade on Thursday but closed mildly higher after a volatile session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:28 IST
Equity gauges end higher amid volatility, PSU banks drag
Bharti Airtel rose by 3.8 pc on Thursday to Rs 596.60 per share . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit taking in the last hour of trade on Thursday but closed mildly higher after a volatile session. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 123 points or 0.23 per cent at 54,493 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 36 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,295.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty metal up by 1.3 per cent, IT by 0.7 per cent and FMCG by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank slumped by 2.2 per cent, realty by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, Bharti Airtel rose by 3.8 per cent to Rs 596.60 per share while Eicher Motors gained by 3.4 per cent to close at Rs 2,732.90.

ITC was up by 3 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.3 per cent, JSW Steel by 2.2 per cent and Reliance Industries by 1.3 per cent. HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia and Cipla too traded in the green. However, State Bank of India crashed by 3.2 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 441.95 per share. The other laggards included IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim and Asian Paints.

Meanwhile, Asian shares held on to recent gains. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.52 per cent on positive corporate earnings.South Korean stocks ended 0.13 per cent lower on virus concerns while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.84 per cent on tech regulatory worries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021