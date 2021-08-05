Zinc futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Zinc prices rose by Rs 1 to Rs 245.50 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 1, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 245.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,675 lots.
Advertisement
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Multi Commodity Exchange
- Rs 1
Advertisement