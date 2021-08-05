Amazon India expands fulfilment network in Telangana with new specialized centre

Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of a new specialized Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the Indian state of Telangana. With this expansion, the e-commerce giant now has 5 Fulfilment centres offering storage space of more than 5 million cubic feet to more than 35,000 sellers in the State.

Spread over 2 lakh square feet of floor area, the new FC is located in Hyderabad. It will house tens of thousands of products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions as well as products from the furniture category, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The expanded infrastructure will help us meet our customers growing demand for large appliances and furniture while empowering small and medium businesses across the State. Our continued investment in Telangana will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses across the State Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India

Amazon's expansion in Telangana will also contribute to creating direct and indirect work opportunities in the State whilst ensuring seamless and faster deliveries to customers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The expansion is in line with the company's plan to increase its national storage capability by close to 40%, in 2021. The company has two Sort Centres with more than 100,000 sq. ft. of processing area and a strong delivery network with close to 65 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in Telangana. Additionally, there are thousands of 'I Have Space' (IHS) stores.

Commenting on this development, Shri K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, the Government of Telangana, said, "Amazon India's significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State's appeal as a business and innovation hub. Investments like this will complement our ongoing efforts to build a stronger economic ecosystem and create diversified job opportunities for the local youth."