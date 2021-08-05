Bank of England keeps stimulus pumping despite inflation rebound

The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday as it maintained its full support for Britain's economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE, despite a post-lockdown rise in inflation. The BoE said its Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-1 to keep its government bond-buying programme at 875 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion).

Michael Saunders voted to scale back the programme. The Federal Reserve's top policymakers are also showing signs of a split about how quickly the U.S. central bank might need to scale back its quantitative easing plan.

The BoE's MPC voted unanimously to make no changes to its Bank Rate benchmark borrowing rate and to leave its 20 billion-pound stock of corporate bond purchases unchanged.

