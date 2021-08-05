Left Menu

Adani Transmission posts nearly 22 pc rise in June qtr net at Rs 433 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:52 IST
Adani Transmission posts nearly 22 pc rise in June qtr net at Rs 433 cr
Adani Transmission posted a nearly 22 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 433.24 crore in the June quarter this year, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was at Rs 355.40 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,935.72 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,542.84 crore in the same period last year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, the company operationalized 207 km (circuit km) in the Obra line with a total network at 18,801 ckm.

Distribution losses were at 6.88 percent in the quarter, compared to 13.47 percent in the year-ago period.

The units sold increased by 18 percent to 2,036 units, on account of rising in power demand.

''ATL's recent acquisitions (APTL and WKTL) and robust under construction pipeline will further bolster its Pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private-sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022,'' said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

