All departments required to place their transfer policy in public domain: Centre

All central government departments are required to place their transfer policy in the public domain, Rajya Sabha was informed Thursday.

According to instructions issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), all central ministries/departments are required to have their guidelines for transfer/posting, providing minimum tenure, and have a mechanism akin to civil services board for recommending transfers, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

''Respective ministries/departments are also required to place their transfer policy in public domain,'' he said.

