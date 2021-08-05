Panacea Biotec to manufacture up to 25 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Panacea Biotec on Thursday said it has entered into a pact to produce up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance manufactured by pharma firm Generium in Russia. The company has entered into a ''licensing and manufacturing agreement with Human Vaccine Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia, Generium Joint Stock Company, Russia, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd,'' Panacea Biotec said in a filing to BSE. As per the terms of this agreement, Panacea Biotec shall produce the Sputnik V vaccine using the ready-to-fill drug substance manufactured by Generium in Russia, and then supply the entire quantity to Dr. Reddy's for distribution in India, it added. ''The agreement is for manufacture (fill and finish) of up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine,'' Panacea Biotec added. Shares of Panacea Biotec ended at Rs 356.40 per scrip on BSE, up 2.77 percent from its previous close.

