Left Menu

Panacea Biotec to manufacture up to 25 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Panacea Biotec on Thursday said it has entered into a pact to produce up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance manufactured by pharma firm Generium in Russia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:40 IST
Panacea Biotec to manufacture up to 25 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@equitybulls)
  • Country:
  • India

Panacea Biotec on Thursday said it has entered into a pact to produce up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance manufactured by pharma firm Generium in Russia. The company has entered into a ''licensing and manufacturing agreement with Human Vaccine Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia, Generium Joint Stock Company, Russia, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd,'' Panacea Biotec said in a filing to BSE. As per the terms of this agreement, Panacea Biotec shall produce the Sputnik V vaccine using the ready-to-fill drug substance manufactured by Generium in Russia, and then supply the entire quantity to Dr. Reddy's for distribution in India, it added. ''The agreement is for manufacture (fill and finish) of up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine,'' Panacea Biotec added. Shares of Panacea Biotec ended at Rs 356.40 per scrip on BSE, up 2.77 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021