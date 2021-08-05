Left Menu

Oxxy lines up health plans for all age groups amid coronavirus pandemic

Oxxys health plan for people of all age groups, including those with pre-existing diseases and that too with a flat premium structure is probably the best any family can have, Oxxy Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Sheetal Kapoor said in a statement.The health plans offered by the company also include eye and dental care which has always been a challenge to get added into a regular insurance policy, he added.Many have lost their loved ones during the second wave while countless had to pay hefty hospitalisation bills with hospitals denying accepting insurance covers as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:41 IST
Oxxy lines up health plans for all age groups amid coronavirus pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

Oxxy, India's largest healthcare network, on Thursday said it has introduced various schemes for the benefit of all age groups amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, with a network of over 2,00,000 hospitals, diagnostics labs across the nation, offers health plans to consumers including initiatives like instant Ambulance support at home.

The company also helps in arranging doctors, nurses, medicines, Oxygen, and hospital beds if needed. It also takes care of the medicine delivery among other initiatives.

Unlike health insurance, the company offers services that are open to any age and irrespective of any pre-existing diseases. Besides, there is no limit on hospital bills.

''We are very proud to have been able to serve this basic need of the masses. Oxxy's health plan for people of all age groups, including those with pre-existing diseases and that too with a flat premium structure is probably the best any family can have,'' Oxxy Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Sheetal Kapoor said in a statement.

The health plans offered by the company also include eye and dental care which has always been a challenge to get added into a regular insurance policy, he added.

“Many have lost their loved ones during the second wave while countless had to pay hefty hospitalisation bills with hospitals denying accepting insurance covers as well. As such, Oxxy has stepped in to make healthcare approachable and affordable for everyone,” Oxxy Director Pankaj Gupta said.

The company has increased its presence across the country to offer its services, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021