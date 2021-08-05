Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises posts Rs 86 cr loss in Q1; raises Rs 500 cr via QIP route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:25 IST
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 85.89 crore for the quarter ended June despite rise in income.

Its net loss stood at Rs 63.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 391.52 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 213.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the June quarter, Brigade said in a statement that it has raised Rs 500 crore through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) route.

''Proceeds will be utilised for Capex – Acquisition of land or land developmental rights, working capital requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes,'' it added.

Bengaluru-based Brigade has completed 250+ buildings amounting to over 71 million sq. ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

