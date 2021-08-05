US Domestic News Roundup: Landlord groups ask U.S. judge to toss out new COVID-19 eviction ban; U.S. COVID-19 cases hit six-month high at over 100,000 – Reuters tally and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Landlord groups ask U.S. judge to toss out new COVID-19 eviction ban

Landlord groups late Wednesday asked a U.S. judge in Washington to immediately lift a new eviction moratorium that was put in place Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying the new order was "unlawful". The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing the CDC issued the new order "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective."

U.S. COVID-19 cases hit six-month high at over 100,000 – Reuters tally

The United States hit a six-month high for new COVID cases with over 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant ravages areas where people did not get vaccinated. The country is reporting over 94,819 cases on a seven-day average, a five-fold increase in less than a month, Reuters data through Wednesday showed. The seven-day average provides the most accurate picture of how fast cases are rising since some states only report infections once or twice a week. (Graphic on U.S. cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

COVID in Louisiana shows consequences of Delta variant, low vaccination rate

Low vaccination rates and the more infectious Delta variant are converging to create a new COVID-19 crisis for Louisiana as the United States and the world face the latest stage of the pandemic. Thomas Madden said his 13-year-old son, Gabriel, was fighting back. Madden brought Gabriel to the Lakeside Shopping Center in a New Orleans suburb this week for a vaccine at a site run by Ochsner Health System, Louisiana's largest not-for-profit provider.

Judge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday

A U.S judge early Thursday ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered the Justice Department to respond by 9 a.m. (EDT) Friday. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing late Wednesday that the CDC had issued the new order "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective."

U.S. State Dept probing whereabouts of $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Pompeo

The U.S. State Department is looking into the whereabouts of a $5,800 bottle of whisky given to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the Japanese government, a U.S. government document made public on Wednesday showed. A notice from the State Department's Office of the Chief of Protocol dated July 22 listing gifts to U.S. federal employees from foreign governments reported in 2019, said the whisky was donated to Pompeo by the government of Japan on June 24, 2019.

Exclusive-U.S. developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated -official

The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. The White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 caseload and highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, the official said.

U.S. senators gird for CBO analysis of $1 trillion infrastructure bill

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday faces its biggest test of this week's U.S. Senate debate when the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office delivers its judgment on whether the measure fulfills a promise of not adding to Washington's budget deficits. Negotiators on the bill, which would fund construction projects ranging from road and bridge repairs to expanding broadband internet service, have argued that its $550 billion in new spending was being financed in large part by transferring money from existing programs.

Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Exclusive: Biden plans shift in arms policy to add weight to human rights concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing an overhaul of arms export policy to increase the emphasis on human rights, a departure from former President Donald Trump's prioritization of economic benefits to U.S. defense contractors, four people familiar with the initiative said. Defense companies and activists scrutinize such policies for insight into the administration's posture as it balances the commercial interests of exporters like Lockheed Martin Co and Raytheon Technologies against the country's stated commitment to human rights.

Van believed carrying migrants overturns in Texas, 10 killed

A van overloaded with 30 people, many of them believed to be illegal immigrants, crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, killing 10 occupants and critically injuring many of the others, police said. The van veered off Highway 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen, and struck a metal utility pole about 4 p.m. local time, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

