Left Menu

Qualcomm offers to buy Swedish auto parts maker Veoneer for $4.6 bln

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had offered to acquire Swedish auto parts maker Veoneer Inc for $4.6 billion, trumping an earlier bid by Canadian rival Magna International Inc. Qualcomm hopes to grow its automotive chips business by creating open and competitive platforms for automakers along with Veoneer.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:58 IST
Qualcomm offers to buy Swedish auto parts maker Veoneer for $4.6 bln

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had offered to acquire Swedish auto parts maker Veoneer Inc for $4.6 billion, trumping an earlier bid by Canadian rival Magna International Inc.

Qualcomm hopes to grow its automotive chips business by creating open and competitive platforms for automakers along with Veoneer. Magna had offered to buy rival Veoneer in July for about $3.8 billion in cash, looking to boost its efforts on building driver assistance tech geared toward autonomous vehicles.

U.S.-listed shares of Veoneer, which makes advanced driver assistance systems that add features ranging from collision warning to parking assist, rose 21.7% in premarket trading. Veoneer's systems also collect data from cameras and radar to monitor surroundings, interpret the situation and take action.

Magna International did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021