Honda commences production, dispatch of new Amaze from Tapukara plant

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Thursday said it has commenced the mass production and dispatches of upcoming new version of its compact sedan Amaze.The company has initiated production of the model from its Tapukara-based manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:01 IST
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday said it has commenced the mass production and dispatches of upcoming new version of its compact sedan Amaze.

The company has initiated production of the model from its Tapukara-based manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. The new version of the Amaze is scheduled to be launched on August 18.

''After the successful ramp-up at our manufacturing plant streamlining supplies for all models, we have begun the mass production and despatches of new Amaze to ensure availability of cars across network from the time of launch,'' HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The automaker is confident that the new Amaze with its more premium and sophisticated offering will appeal to customers, he added.

The company has already initiated the pre-launch bookings of the sedan.

Amaze, currently in its second generation, is Honda’s largest selling model in the country. The model was conceptualised, keeping in mind the needs of Indian customers.

The compact sedan comes with 1.5 litre diesel engine and 1.2 litre petrol powetrain mated with both manual and automatic versions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

