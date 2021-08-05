Left Menu

Tata Motors joins hands with CSC to strengthen CV sales in rural areas

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has joined hands with Common Service Centre Scheme CSC e-Governance Services India in order to expand sales of its commercial vehicles in the rural areas.

Updated: 05-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:04 IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has joined hands with Common Service Centre Scheme (CSC) e-Governance Services India in order to expand sales of its commercial vehicles in the rural areas. The auto major has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSC to strengthen its reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country.

''It is indeed a momentous day for us as we join hands with CSC to make our vehicles more accessible to our fellow citizens in rural geographies. With the onset of the digital age, this partnership with CSC would play a large role in enabling those living in villages with the power of choice, in opting for a business proposition through our range of commercial vehicles,'' Tata Motors Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Rajesh Kaul, said in a statement.

The CSC Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) network would be instrumental in taking the proposition to the villages in the country, he added.

It will further fortify Tata Motors’ network of sales and service touchpoints and contribute towards the overall development of the rural economy, Kaul noted.

“Mobility is a significant factor in rural areas, especially when it comes to commercial activities. There is an untapped demand for light commercial vehicles by small scale industries, farmers and small businesses. This partnership with Tata Motors will help us reach out to this segment,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

With an uptake in the economic activity in rural areas and the growth impetus provided by Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, commercial vehicles will continue to be in demand for transportation of material and goods, he added.

CSC is also working in the area of FPOs and this partnership will help in serving them in providing commercial vehicles, Tyagi stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

