Higher edTech company upGrad on Thursday said its business-to-business arm upGrad for Business has partnered with home textiles major Welspun India to upskill hundreds of employees of the latter on data analytical skills.

Under this partnership, upGrad for Business aims to cultivate and strengthen the data culture at Welspun, by upskilling 119 employees in data analytics to drive more efficient business decisions, the ed-tech firm said in a statement. “We are delighted to partner with Welspun and help empower their workforce with the right tools to build a robust data culture. Our mission of bringing wholesome talent development to companies meets with the learning ideals at Welspun.” “We believe in equipping people with the right skills to create a talent-ready environment, especially for the manufacturing sector. With Industry 4.0 adoption increasing across the world, the need for Data Analytics, Robotics and IOT will be critical as India has already commenced digital manufacturing operations,'' upGrad for Business president and head Minaxi Indra said.

RenewBuy raises USD 10 mln in Series C funding *Insuretech firm RenewBuy on Thursday said it has raised an additional USD 10 million (over Rs 74 crore), in its Series C funding round from Evolvence Capital. The fund has been received as an addition to the recent USD 45 million capital investment, which was led by Apis Partners, and closed the USD 55 million series C round, the company said.

''With this fundraise, we will scale up our technology infrastructure as well as explore international markets, which have similar insurance need gaps like India,'' Balachander Sekhar, Chief Executive Officer RenewBuy said.

