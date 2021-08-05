Left Menu

Airtel unveils solution for digital connectivity needs of small biz, tech startups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:08 IST
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of 'Airtel Office Internet' -– a solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs ((Small Office Home Office) and early stage tech startups.

Emerging businesses across India are looking for reliable connectivity and digital productivity tools that enhance efficiency and enable them to serve their customers better, an Airtel release said.

Airtel has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch 'Airtel Office Internet’ to accelerate digital transformation of small businesses, the release added.

Airtel Office Internet combines secure high-speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill.

The enterprise grade solution is aimed at the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early stage tech startups.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said: “The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of businesses of all sizes.'' Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships, he noted.

Airtel Office Internet combines the telco's network and partner ecosystem to bring-to-market tailor-made solutions for India’s unique needs, Chitkara added.

