Left Menu

PTC India Fin Services Q1 net jumps 72 pc to Rs 45.60 cr

PTC India Financial Services PFS on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 45.60 crore for the June quarter on the back of decreasing expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.56 crore in same quarter a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:14 IST
PTC India Fin Services Q1 net jumps 72 pc to Rs 45.60 cr
  • Country:
  • India

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 45.60 crore for the June quarter on the back of decreasing expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.56 crore in same quarter a year ago. Total income, however, fell to Rs 254 crore as against Rs 298 crore in Q1 FY21 as interest income declined. The company earned interest income of Rs 245 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 290 crore in the year-ago period, PFS said in a regulatory filing. Total expenses of the power sector NBFC stood at Rs 193 crore in April-June period of 2021-22, as against Rs 256 crore earlier. Stock of PFS closed 4.02 per cent up at Rs 20.70 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021