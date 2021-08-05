Left Menu

Maruti reports 58 pc increase in July production at 1,70,719 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:21 IST
Maruti reports 58 pc increase in July production at 1,70,719 units
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its total production in July increased by 58 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,70,719 units.

The company had produced a total of 1,07,687 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

''While the number of vehicles manufactured in July 2021 is higher than that of July 2020, a comparison is not meaningful because sales in July last year had a much lower base due to pandemic related disruptions,'' the auto major noted.

The number of vehicles manufactured in July this year remained on the lower side as compared to July 2018, it added.

Passenger vehicle production stood at 1,67,825 units last month, as against 1,05,345 units in July 2020.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 24,899 units last month as against 20,638 units a year ago.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 90,604 units from 55,390 units earlier, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- increased to 40,094 units last month from 19,130 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,894 units as against 2,342 units in the year-ago month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021