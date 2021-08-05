Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar Airways says it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane's fuselage.
Qatar Airways made the announcement on Thursday, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker.
It says the aircraft will be removed "from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition." Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Qatar Airways, based in the energy-rich Arabian Peninsula nation of the same name, is a major East-West long-haul carrier. It is one of the biggest buyers of the twin-aisle aircraft.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
At least 30 died in Andhra due to lack of oxygen: TDP disputes Centre's statement on COVID-19 deaths in RS
Blue-chip earnings, travel stocks boost European shares
Chemicals found in consumer products could increase breast cancer risk: Study
European Medicines Agency grants Orphan Drug Designation to Zydus Cadila's Saroglitazar Mg
Blue-chip earnings, travel stocks boost European shares