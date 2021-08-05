Left Menu

Thermax posts over Rs 40-crore net profit for Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:01 IST
Thermax posts over Rs 40-crore net profit for Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax on Thursday returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

It had posted a Rs 15.27-crore net loss during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Thermax Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income April-June 2021 rose to Rs 1,077.75 crore, compared with Rs 685.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses were at Rs 1.021.49 crore, compared with Rs 708.35 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said its order booking for the quarter stood at Rs 1,696 crore compared with Rs 608 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, ''which was impacted due to unprecedented shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic''.

Pune-based Thermax is an energy and environment solutions provider. It has manufacturing facilities in India, China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021