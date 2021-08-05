Thermax posts over Rs 40-crore net profit for Jun quarter

Thermax on Thursday returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

It had posted a Rs 15.27-crore net loss during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Thermax Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

The company's total income April-June 2021 rose to Rs 1,077.75 crore, compared with Rs 685.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses were at Rs 1.021.49 crore, compared with Rs 708.35 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said its order booking for the quarter stood at Rs 1,696 crore compared with Rs 608 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, ''which was impacted due to unprecedented shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic''.

Pune-based Thermax is an energy and environment solutions provider. It has manufacturing facilities in India, China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)