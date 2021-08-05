Germany, France and Israel will go ahead with plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people are vaccinated around the world. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France's constitutional court ruled that a new law requiring the public to hold a health pass to access bars and restaurants and health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September largely complied with the republic's founding charter. * Britain's decision to row back on French quarantine rules could provide a boost to France's tourism industry, said French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan decided to expand its COVID-19 emergency curbs to cover more than 70% of the population, as a record surge in cases strained hospitals in the Olympics host city Tokyo and other parts of the country.

* Sydney reported a record daily number of new cases and the state of Victoria announced a one-week lockdown as Australia tried to contain the highly infectious Delta variant. * China reported a decline in locally transmitted cases for the first time this week, and a health official said he expected China's latest outbreak, caused mainly by the Delta variant, to be largely under control within weeks.

AMERICAS * The United States hit a six-month high for new cases with over 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant ravages areas where people did not get vaccinated.

* Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 20,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily jump since late January, and 611 fatalities. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Coronavirus related deaths in Africa reached a record peak in the week that ended on Aug. 1, the WHO said. * African Union officials said the bloc had begun shipping vaccine doses acquired from Johnson & Johnson, but they raised alarm at the pace of total deliveries to a region where only 1.5% of people are fully vaccinated.

* Senegal's Institut Pasteur of Dakar (IPD) has reached a deal with U.S. company MedInstill for the bottling of shots, an EU document shows, marking a step to becoming a fully-fledged maker of coronavirus vaccines for Africa. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna said its shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. * In vaccinated patients with "breakthrough" infections, the disease may not affect the lungs as much as in unvaccinated patients, new data from India suggests.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded on Thursday morning as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened, positive economic data in the face of rising cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus.

* Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said a key challenge facing Britain's economy was to get people back into work as the pandemic fades. * Japanese firms slashed this year's summer bonuses by the most since the 2009 global financial crisis, a survey showed, underscoring the damage brought by the pandemic and clouding the outlook for already weak consumption.

* Indonesia pulled out of recession in the second quarter, reporting its strongest annual growth rate in 17 years, but analysts warned its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to a recent surge in infections. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by William Maclean)

