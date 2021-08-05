Left Menu

White House confirms U.S. may require foreign visitors be vaccinated

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:16 IST
White House confirms U.S. may require foreign visitors be vaccinated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The White House confirmed Thursday it is considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as it plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had made no final decision and was not immediately going to lift restrictions.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed an interagency working group is developing plans that foreign nationals may "need to have some type of vaccine requirement." He emphasized the White House has made no final decision on vaccine requirements and said that was one path under consideration. Reuters first reported the White House effort to develop vaccine requirements on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

