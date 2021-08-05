Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:11 IST
Ensure govt employees get tickets, passes for local train commute in Mumbai: Maha to Railways
The Maharashtra government on Thursday said that many of its employees are not issued tickets and passes at the ticket windows of suburban railway stations windows despite carrying valid identity cards.

Under secretary of the disaster management unit, Shrirang Gholap, has written to the general managers of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, which run suburban trains in Mumbai metropolitan region, about issuing monthly passes and tickets to the state government employees for travelling in local trains so that they do not have to face any inconvenience.

All government personnel (state and central) having valid identity cards should be issued monthly passes and tickets, the letter said.

The suburban railway services in Mumbai are currently open for the essential services staff and government employees only. The government had banned general public for travelling in local trains from mid-April when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

