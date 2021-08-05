Business briefs 2

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday said five domestic routes to Tier-II destinations have been re-introduced.

The five destinations are Bareilly, Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ajmer and Porbandar, adding a major boost in connecting Mumbaikars to the smart cities of the country during these uncertain times, according to a statement.

MIAL, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), is operating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

* * * e-RUPI solution to be available on SBI digital banking platform Yono Mumbai: The newly launched e-RUPI solution will be available on Yono, the digital banking platform of the country's largest lender SBI.

SBI Payments, the merchant acquiring company, and Hitachi Payment Services have forged a partnership for the same. Under this, merchants can use the 'UPI Voucher' feature on the Yono SBI Merchant App to accept prepaid UPI e-vouchers in a convenient and easy manner, as per an official statement.

* * * Axis Bank crosses 10 lakh customers using 'Whatsapp Banking' * Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday said it has crossed 10 lakh mark on customers using 'Whatsapp Banking' after six months of the facility's launch.

The request count on the channel stands at 60 lakh at present, the lender said in a statement.

* * * Maharashtra industries minister launches helpline to aid small biz with taxation issues * Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Thursday launched a helpline to aid small businesses with taxation issues.

Business persons can call on the helpline for an hour every Thursday evening to get guidance from experts, according to an official statement from CII, which has started the initiative.

