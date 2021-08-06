Bahrain bans entry from Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi over coronavirus concerns -BNA
Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 00:11 IST
Bahrain on Thursday said it will add Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi to its coronavirus red list countries, effective Aug. 12, the state news agency (BNA) said.
Entry from red list countries will be suspended with an exclusion for citizens and residency holders.
