Latest Amazon fulfillment center to bring over 500 jobs to Port St. Lucie

Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida, a one-million-square-foot site is expected to open in 2022 and create more than 500 new, full-time jobs.

"We're excited to expand our network to better serve our customers in Port St. Lucie. We look forward to bringing more than 500 good jobs to St. Lucie County and contributing positively to the community," said Mark Marzano, Director of Operations at Amazon.

Employees at the new Amazon fulfillment center will get USD15 per hour starting wage along with comprehensive benefits starting day one on the job. They will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than USD9.5 billion across the state of Florida, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. At present, the company employs more than 52,000 full-time associates throughout the state.

Commenting on this development, St. Lucie County Commission Chair Chris Dzadovsky, said, "This latest, in a series of substantial corporate investments, shows the commitment of the county to stabilize our economy and ensure the employment options for all residents of our community. It is also a testament of how the outside corporate world sees the benefit of local government cooperation that offers certainty and speed-to-market."

The e-commerce giant has pledged to invest over USD700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.