China shares slip on regulatory concerns, eye weekly gains
China shares fell on Friday on worries over tightening government regulations but were still set for their biggest weekly gain in six following a sharp drop last week. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.73%, cutting its weekly gain to 2.1% - also the biggest since late June.
- Country:
- China
China shares fell on Friday on worries over tightening government regulations but were still set for their biggest weekly gain in six following a sharp drop last week. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.48% at 3,449.85 points. That trimmed its gains for the week to 1.5%, its biggest since late June, after slumping 4.3% last week. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.73%, cutting its weekly gain to 2.1% - also the biggest since late June. The index fell 5.5% last week. ** The healthcare sector was the biggest drag, falling 4.37% by midday. Information technology firms fell 1.31% and consumer staples lost 0.71%. ** Education firms also fell, with an index tracking the sector in mainland and Hong Kong markets falling 1.08%. The index, walloped by last month's banning of curriculum-based for-profit tutoring in China, is on track to post its eleventh straight weekly decline. ** Duolingo Inco said on Thursday it was aware that its popular language learning app was no longer available for download on some Chinese app stores, following the tutoring crackdown. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.14% to 9,283.62, but the benchmark Hang Seng Index eked out a gain, rising 0.01% to 26,206.75. ** Shares of highly indebted property developer China Evergrande Group slumped 3.85% after rating agency S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings of Evergrande and some subsidiaries. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.42%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.16% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.2%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.18%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4643 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.461.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Top U.S. senator demands inquiry into Justice Dept grants system
U.S. state officials urge support for landmark $26 bln opioid settlement
Biden touts vaccinations in Trump-supporting Ohio as U.S. cases rise
Venezuelan cancer patients stranded by strict application of U.S. sanctions
Olympics-Softball-U.S. beats Canada as Abbott strikes out nine