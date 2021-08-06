Equity indices flat, IndusInd Bank gains 2.7 pc

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates unchanged as expected widely. At 10:20 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 87 points or 0.16 per cent at 54,580 while the Nifty 50 inched higher by 31 points or 0.19 per cent to 16,326.

Except for Nifty pharma and FMCG which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 0.9 per cent, private bank by 0.6 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank rose by 2.7 per cent to Rs 1,024.95 per share. Energy giants IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India and NTPC traded in the green but with thin margins.

However, Cipla lost by 2.5 per cent to Rs 921.95 per share. Nestle India, Titan, ITC, Britannia and Tata Steel traded in the negative zone. Meanwhile, Asian shares failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about the economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.46 per cent but Japan's Nikkei rose 0.11 per cent. (ANI)

