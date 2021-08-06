Left Menu

Six, including pilot, killed in crash of Alaska sightseeing plane

Holland America confirmed its passengers were aboard the plane, operated by Ketchikan-based Southeast Aviation, when it crashed near Misty Fjords National Monument, a scenic area within the Tongass National Forest. "We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved...and there are no survivors," the cruise line said on Twitter, adding that it had not sold the independent tour.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:57 IST
Six, including pilot, killed in crash of Alaska sightseeing plane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Six people were killed on Thursday when a sightseeing plane crashed in a mountainous area of southeast Alaska, officials said, leaving no survivors. The craft, a De Havilland Beaver, had been ferrying five cruise passengers from a Holland America Line ship stopping in the port town of Ketchikan, the officials said, adding that the pilot was among the dead.

"Poor visibility and deteriorating weather hampered aerial search efforts for part of the afternoon," the Alaska State Troopers said in a statement, adding that an emergency signal had been triggered shortly before noon. The U.S. Coast Guard found the wrecked plane and the victims after a search that also involved the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies, the troopers said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending an investigation team that is expected to arrive in Alaska late on Friday. Holland America confirmed its passengers were aboard the plane, operated by Ketchikan-based Southeast Aviation when it crashed near Misty Fjords National Monument, a scenic area within the Tongass National Forest.

"We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved...and there are no survivors," the cruise line said on Twitter, adding that it had not sold the independent tour. Small planes on similar excursions have crashed in the area in recent years.

In 2019, a midair collision of planes carrying Misty Fjords sightseers killed six people and injured 10. In 2015, nine people were killed when a plane with cruise passengers crashed into a nearby mountain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021