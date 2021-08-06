Left Menu

Goodmeetings raises USD 1.7 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:06 IST
Goodmeetings raises USD 1.7 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Tech start-up Goodmeetings on Friday said it has raised USD 1.7 million (Rs 12 crore) fund in pre-Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures.

Investment firms FortyTwo.VC, First Check, Adept Ventures, 100X Entrepreneurs, and Atrium Angels participated in this round along with several high net worth entrepreneurs.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder and CEO, Paytm), Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, CRED), Sujeet Kumar (Founder & CEO, Udaan), Manish Maheshwari (MD, Twitter India), Piyush Shah (Co-Founder, Inmobi Group), Krishna Kumar (Founder and CEO, Simplilearn), Raghunandan (Founder and CEO, Zolve, founder TaxiForSure), and Sandeep Daga (CFO, Nestaway) also participated in this round, the company said in a statement.

Goodmeetings shall use the proceeds over the next 12-18 months to build technology and scale-up teams in the US, said Srinivasan Narayan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Goodmeetings.

The company said it is currently engaged with insurance companies, real-estate, and fin-tech firms, among others.

Narayan said that Goodmeetings leverages video, AI, and analytics to enable sales teams to sell more effectively online than offline. The platform automates various ancillary tasks around selling (such as collecting customer information and taking notes) and also nudges the salesperson about what to say and when during the video call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021