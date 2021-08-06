Left Menu

Glenmark Life Sciences shares list with over 4 pc gain

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday listed with a premium of over 4 per cent against its issue price of Rs 720.The stock listed at Rs 751.10, a gain of 4.31 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:09 IST
Glenmark logo Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday were listed with a premium of over 4 percent against its issue price of Rs 720.

The stock is listed at Rs 751.10, a gain of 4.31 percent from the issue price on BSE. As trade progressed, it jumped 11.10 percent to Rs 799.95.

On NSE, it made its debut at Rs 750, reflecting a jump of 4.16 percent.

The initial public offer of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 44.17 times last month. Its price range was at Rs Rs 695-720 per share.

Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high-value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management, and diabetes.

The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives, and other therapeutic areas.

