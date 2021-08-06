Highlights of RBI monetary policy review

Following are the highlights of announcements made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das after the third bi-monthly monetary policy review by MPC on Friday: * Monetary Policy Committee keeps key interest rate (repo) unchanged at 4 pc for 7th consecutive time; * Consequently, reverse repo rate too remains unchanged at 3.35 pc; * Bank rate also remains same at 4.25 pc; * RBI to continue its accommodative stance to sustain growth amid COVID; * Retail inflation (CPI) projection at 5.7 pc during 2021-22; may drop to 5.1 pc in Q1 of next fiscal; * RBI retains GDP growth projection for 2021-22 at 9.5 pc; * RBI says some high-frequency indicators looking up again during June-July; * RBI proposes to conduct two more auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each in August under G-SAP 2.0; * Repo rate cut by 250 bps since February 2019, reduced bank lending rate by 217 bps; * RBI says domestic borrowing costs have eased; * Transmission to lending rates has been stronger for MSMEs, housing and large industries; * Significant cut in interest rates on personal housing loans and loans to commercial real estate sector augurs well for the economy; * RBI announces additional measures on liquidity front; * After onset of COVID pandemic, RBI says it announced over 100 measures to mitigate its impact; * Next meeting of the MPC scheduled for October 6 to 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)