Left Menu

JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,451 cr

Engineering firm JMC Projects on Friday said that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,451 crore.In a regulatory filing the company said it has secured water projects in the country worth Rs 1,451 crore.We are pleased with the new order wins in our water business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:50 IST
JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,451 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering firm JMC Projects on Friday said that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,451 crore.

In a regulatory filing the company said it has secured water projects in the country worth Rs 1,451 crore.

''We are pleased with the new order wins in our water business. These orders will contribute significantly towards the growth of the water business and further widen our-client portfolio.

''With these orders, our YTD FY22 order inflows have surpassed Rs 6,000 crores with a strong growth over last year. The current order book along with above orders will help us to deliver consistent growth over the next few years,'' S K Tripathi, CEO & Managing Director, said.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in India having over three decades of experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021