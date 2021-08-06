Australian officials have warned Sydney residents to brace for a surge in infections, while daily cases hit a six-month high in the United States as the Delta variant ravaged Florida and other states with lower vaccination rates. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 38.9 million people, about 27% of its population, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday. * France's highest court upheld a new law requiring the public to hold a health pass to access bars and restaurants and health workers to be vaccinated by mid-September, saying it complied with the republic's founding charter.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported on Friday its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, fuelled by a surge in locally transmitted infections.

* South Korea for the first time recognized a nursing assistant who suffered paralysis after receiving a vaccine as a victim of an industrial accident. * Vietnam's capital Hanoi will extend its coronavirus restrictions for another 15 days until Aug. 22.

AMERICAS * Brazil's northeastern states suspended plans to import Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V due to the conditions set by the country's health regulator Anvisa, Piauí state's governor, Wellington Dias, said on Thursday.

* The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said. * A U.S. judge has ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Senegal's Institut Pasteur of Dakar (IPD) have reached a deal with U.S. company MedInstill for the bottling of COVID-19 shots, an EU document shows, marking a step to becoming a fully-fledged maker of coronavirus vaccines for Africa.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Antibody levels in people inoculated with CanSino Biologics' single-dose vaccine fell by some 30% after six months, however, a booster shot could offer a significant lift, a senior executive said.

* A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares lost ground on Friday despite gains on Wall Street, as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about its economic recovery. * Australia's central bank board considered delaying tapering its bond purchases from next month but decided against it, saying fiscal stimulus was a "more appropriate" tool to deal with virus lockdowns.

* U.S. job growth likely remained robust in July amid shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the pandemic, which could mask some softening in underlying labor market conditions.

