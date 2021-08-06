Bitsz, a Made in India Crypto Exchange Starts Accepting Registrations from August 6

The global economy is slowly but inevitably moving towards a digital ecosystem. Cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital currency that uses cryptography for security. It is a breakthrough in the field of paperless money and presents a promise of a digital and secure future of financial transactions. The term first came into existence in 2009, and since then it has seen a fair share of supporters as well as naysayers. But the concept aims to eliminate excessive government interference that leads to corruption and inefficiency in world economic affairs. The total crypto market was valued at $1.03 billion by 2019, and it is expected to cross the 1.40 billion marks in 2024. Despite promising a bright future in the form of exceptionally higher returns, various crypto exchanges across the world have so far failed to offer the safest and seamless platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies for their users. For example, in 2017, Bitcoins worth $200 million were hacked from four crypto exchanges based in South Korea by an infamous hackers group known as Lazarus Group. No crypto investor would want to perform transactions on an exchange with poor security. Bitsz, a new entrant with a lot of ambitions to revolutionize the whole market, aims to do what incumbent players have been unable to do for years. It has partnered with the world's most secured and trusted digital asset custodian company called Fireblocks. Bitsz becomes the most secured platform with the capacity to handle 30 million transactions per second. This is something that the crypto world has never witnessed.

This enables Bitsz users to invest in over 100+ cryptocurrencies without having them worry about their hard-earned money. Each user gets insurance on securities. By offering such a service, Bitsz is already ahead of the competition. To assist new crypto investors in decision-making, Bitsz utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Further, the company offers a user-friendly User Interface (UI) and 24X7 customer support in multiple languages. Apart from pre-launch offers, unique deals are being offered for loyal Bitsz customers as a token of appreciation. While the first 1000 users will get zero transaction fee for a lifetime, the next 9000 users will get zero transaction fee for the first six months. Owning a cryptocurrency used to be a thing of the rich during the early stages. However, digital currencies have undergone dramatic changes following the years. Now anyone with a valid debit/credit can invest in cryptocurrencies via Bitsz. There is an influx of many people in crypto trading as owning even a single cryptocurrency has proved to be worthy in the long run. Most of these people are students and youngsters who can't afford to invest heavily in cryptocurrencies. Bitsz encourages them to invest more by offering margin trading through which young investors can buy more crypto than they can afford. The wait is over as the registrations will begin from today (August 6) on Bitsz. For more information, please visit bitsz.io. Image: Think Crypto - Think Bitsz

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)