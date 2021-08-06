Left Menu

He has also worked with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, HSBC Asset Management India and Birla Sun Life Asset Management.Heredia said, The overall fund industry has sustainable growth potential.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:53 IST
BOI AXA Investment Managers appoints Anthony Heredia as CEO
BOI Axa Investment Managers on Friday said it has appointed Anthony Heredia as its chief executive officer.

Heredia, whose appointment came into effect on August 5, brings with him over 25 years of experience predominantly in the investment management business within financial services, the company said in a statement.

His last assignment was with Baroda Asset Management. He has also worked with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, HSBC Asset Management India and Birla Sun Life Asset Management.

Heredia said,'' The overall fund industry has sustainable growth potential. I am looking forward to working with the high-quality team at BOI Axa and help the firm scale its business significantly''.

BoI Axa Investment Managers is a joint venture between Bank of India (52.93 per cent) and Axa Investment Managers (47.07 per cent).

Axa Investment Managers is among the world's leading asset managers with assets under management of 896 billion euros as of March 2021.

