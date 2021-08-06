Abbott India Q1 net profit up 8.5 pc to Rs 195.76 cr

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported an 8.54 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 195.76 crore for the June-ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.35 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,217.83 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,064.27 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 17,666.10 per scrip on BSE, down 1.51 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)