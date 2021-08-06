Left Menu

Abbott India Q1 net profit up 8.5 pc to Rs 195.76 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:00 IST
Abbott India Q1 net profit up 8.5 pc to Rs 195.76 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported an 8.54 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 195.76 crore for the June-ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.35 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,217.83 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,064.27 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 17,666.10 per scrip on BSE, down 1.51 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021