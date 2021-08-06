CESL floats tender to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:16 IST
State-run CESL has floated a tender to procure one lakh electric three-wheelers.

''Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, has issued a tender for the procurement of 1,00,000 electric three-wheelers (E3W) today,'' a company statement said.

A request for proposals has been issued inviting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide quotations for E3W under different use-cases – including, garbage disposal, freight loaders, food and vaccine transport and passenger autos.

The CESL will lease the vehicles to entities that wish to avail of such leasing services.

The CESL will also make these E3Ws available through its digital platform for resale to any entity interested in outright purchase. All E3Ws will comply with FAME-II policy requirements.

The scope of work for the OEM(s) includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, inspection, supply, transportation, complete system warranty & transit insurance, delivery to the end-consumer and providing after sales support. The tender has been issued to cater to the demand that CESL has aggregated from various partners and states across India.

This tender also includes demand from cities that wish to change their garbage collection fleet from fossil fuel to electric, or add new fleet that is clean and cheaper to operate.

A significant portion of this tender also comprises demand for vehicles that will be used to provide employment and the delivery of vaccines.

Through this procurement, CESL aims to achieve cost reduction, standardize the demand for E3Ws and maintain high quality and service levels through the implementation of quality assurance and quality control procedures of CESL.

The CESL has been supported by the USAID SPARC program in the development of this program.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL, said in the statement, ''CESL aims to catalyze large scale transformation of the transportation system in India by focusing on affordability and accessibility. We are working on providing electric two- wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, electric buses and their associated charging infrastructure.'' ''We will make an extra effort, if possible, to enable the deployment of three- wheelers that have a direct impact on livelihood generation and public health. Through this large scale tender, we will set high quality and service levels and aim to standardize the sector,'' Acharya added.

The CESL is a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

