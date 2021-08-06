Left Menu

I assured all the Government support for the vaccine, Mandaviya said in a tweet.Earlier in June, the Union Health Ministry had finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:19 IST
Mandaviya holds meeting with Biological-E MD on progress of Covid vax
Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said he held a meeting with Biological-E Managing Director Mahima Dalta on the progress of the company's upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax.

The minister on Thursday had also held a meeting with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

''Met Ms. Mahima Datla, MD of @Biological_E, who briefed me on the progress of their upcoming #COVID19 vaccine, Corbevax. I assured all the Government support for the vaccine,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Earlier in June, the Union Health Ministry had finalized arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses. ''These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health would be making an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to M/s Biological-E,'' the Health Ministry had said in a statement.

The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavor of the Centre to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support.

The Biological-E COVID vaccine candidate has been supported by the Centre from the preclinical stage to phase-3 studies.

The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, the health ministry had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

