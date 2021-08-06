Left Menu

India's trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21

Exports were USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19.Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth USD 70.32 billion, USD 65.26 billion and USD 65.21 billion, respectively.In a separate reply, she said the decline in Indias export of automobiles, including cars, is largely due to global economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:29 IST
India's trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

India's trade deficit with China has declined from USD 53.57 billion in 2018-19 to USD 44.02 billion in 2020-21, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on Friday.

Exports to China has increased to USD 21.19 billion in 2020-21 from USD 16.61 billion in 2019-20, Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Exports were USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19.

Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth USD 70.32 billion, USD 65.26 billion and USD 65.21 billion, respectively.

In a separate reply, she said the decline in India's export of automobiles, including cars, is largely due to global economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic. ''With a view to create a conducive manufacturing ecosystem and to enable integration with global supply chains, the Union Cabinet on 11th November, 2020 has given approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobiles and Auto components, with a financial outlay of Rs 57,042 crore over a five-year period, to make the Indian Automotive Industry more competitive,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021