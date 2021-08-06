India's trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21

India's trade deficit with China has declined from USD 53.57 billion in 2018-19 to USD 44.02 billion in 2020-21, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on Friday.

Exports to China has increased to USD 21.19 billion in 2020-21 from USD 16.61 billion in 2019-20, Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Exports were USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19.

Advertisement

Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth USD 70.32 billion, USD 65.26 billion and USD 65.21 billion, respectively.

In a separate reply, she said the decline in India's export of automobiles, including cars, is largely due to global economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic. ''With a view to create a conducive manufacturing ecosystem and to enable integration with global supply chains, the Union Cabinet on 11th November, 2020 has given approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobiles and Auto components, with a financial outlay of Rs 57,042 crore over a five-year period, to make the Indian Automotive Industry more competitive,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)