Left Menu

Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during training exercise in Punjab

A Pakistan Air Force PAF trainer aircraft crashed on Friday during routine training exercise near Attock area of Punjab province.Both pilots have ejected successfully. Last year in September, a PAF aircraft crashed near Attock in Punjab province during training drills.Similarly in February the same year, a Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot in Punjab.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:30 IST
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during training exercise in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Friday during routine training exercise near Attock area of Punjab province.

''Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on ground,'' the PAF said in a statement.

It said a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

This is the third such crash reported by the PAF in the last 18 months. Last year in September, a PAF aircraft crashed near Attock in Punjab province during training drills.

Similarly in February the same year, a Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021