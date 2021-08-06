Left Menu

Airlines more optimistic about future travel volumes, profitability

The results of International Air Transport Association's (IATA's) latest survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo show that second quarter brought some relief to airlines' financials as air travel demand started to slowly recover in some markets.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:39 IST
Airlines more optimistic about future travel volumes, profitability
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The results of International Air Transport Association's (IATA's) latest survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo show that second quarter brought some relief to airlines' financials as air travel demand started to slowly recover in some markets. Respondents have also become more optimistic about the future air travel volumes and profitability. About 72 per cent of carriers reported smaller losses as the pandemic got better under control in Q2.

Significant cost reductions and moderate gains in passenger demand contributed to the improvement. On the other hand, 28 per cent of the sample reported that Covid continues to have a major impact on their operations. Nearly 81 per cent of the survey sample reported an increase in passenger volumes in Q2 2021 compared with Q2 last year when passenger traffic was de facto non-existent amid large-scale travel bans and sharp capacity cuts.

As a result, the backward-looking weighted score rose strongly, although it had been even higher in 2007. This is due to the nature of the index rather than passenger traffic volumes. Looking ahead, expectations about passenger demand are optimistic. Respondents stated that vaccine rollout and easing of travel restrictions should continue boosting air travel volumes. About 89 per cent of the respondents anticipate that demand will recover with the reopening of markets.

The remaining 11 per cent expect no change in the current air traffic volumes due to new Covid waves and uncertainty about vaccine progress. The slow recovery in air travel has been positively reflected in employment results. Moreover, in some instances, layoffs were limited by government regulations.

About 33 per cent of the respondents reported an increase in their workforce versus a 6.1 per cent share in April survey. Majority of the respondents (55 per cent) continued to report falling employment levels as airlines needed to adjust their operations to a new pandemic normal. Forward expectations regarding employment also improved modestly as airlines expect that the rise in scheduled services will require hiring more staff.

Nearly 45 per cent of respondents expect to see an increase in the employees numbers, up 6 percentage points versus April survey. However, nearly 40 per cent of the sample expects to record no change in employment, since the modest rise in traffic might not be enough to justify hiring in their business.

Some also mentioned the need to keep cost base low amid uncertain pandemic developments. About 15 per cent of the respondents expect to see further layoffs since organisational restructuring has not been finished. Overall, the forward-looking score rose further into expansion territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021