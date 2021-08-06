Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:57 IST
Rupee gains for 5th straight session to settle at 74.15/USD
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The rupee inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.15 (provisional) against the US currency, marking its fifth straight session of gains on Friday, after the announcement of RBI monetary policy.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.11 and hit an intra-day high of 74.10 and a low of 74.22. It finally closed at 74.15, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.17 against the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of second COVID wave.

The RBI, however, raised the retail inflation projection for the current fiscal to 5.7 per cent on account of supply side impediments, firm crude oil prices and higher cost of raw materials.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 per cent to USD 71.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 per cent to 92.41.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 215.12 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 54,277.72, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 56.40 points or 0.35 per cent to 16,238.20.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 719.88 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

